SBU detained a Russian agent who was preparing to blow up a railway in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed an agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces who wanted to blow up a railway in Dnipropetrovsk region in order to disrupt the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces.

The attacker turned out to be an employee of the local station "Ukrzaliznytsia". At the beginning of this year, the man was recruited by a staff member of Russian military intelligence.

The man collected information about railway routes of transportation and places of unloading of foreign military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is involved in counteroffensive operations of Ukrainian troops.

In addition, the enemy agent recorded the coordinates of railway stations and bridges, through which the heavy weapons and ammunition of the Defense Forces are redeployed.

To complete the tasks, he filmed objects in detail on his own mobile phone camera during work trips by train. Intelligence information was needed by the occupiers for missile strikes in the region.

Also, the Russian invaders considered the "variation of sabotage" at the facilities of "Ukrzaliznytsia" with the participation of a recruited agent.

In this way, the Kremlin planned to disrupt the supply of fuel, weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces on the South-Eastern Front.

During the search at the suspectʼs place of residence, the following was found:

F-1 and RGD-5 grenades;

carbine;

a large number of cartridges for small arms;

smoke bombs.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service notified the detainee of suspicion under two articles — treason and illegal handling of weapons.

He is currently in custody, the man faces life imprisonment.