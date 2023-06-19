GS: Dozens of clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the occupiers over the past day. 630 Russians were killed

The Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. There were 24 combat clashes during the day.

The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces writes about this.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russians unsuccessfully advanced in the direction of Novoselivske (Luhansk region). In the Lyman direction, they also unsuccessfully carried out offensive actions in the direction of Spirne.

The invaders also advanced near Bakhmut in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka — the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks. Ukrainian soldiers also repelled all attacks in the area of Maryinka.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the Russian army carried out offensive actions in the directions of Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk region), but there was little success.

The enemy is on the defensive in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out 10 strikes on areas where Russian personnel are concentrated and hit an anti-aircraft missile complex. The Air Force shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, three Iranian Shahed attack drones and seven reconnaissance drones.

Units of rocket troops and artillery hit two control points, four anti-aircraft missile complexes, two areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, and two ammunition depots.

Within a day, the Russian army was left without 630 occupants, five tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, 18 artillery systems, six air defense systems, 42 units of automobile equipment and other things.