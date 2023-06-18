Defense forces shot down two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters and 12 drones

Over the past day, June 17, and the beginning of the current day, June 18, the Air Defense Forces shot down two enemy Ka-52 attack helicopters, four Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, and one Lancet.
Also, the Defense Forces destroyed seven enemy operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10, Orlan-30, Zala and Supercam types.
- The Ka-52 Alligator is a Russian attack helicopter worth $16.1 million. It has weapons to destroy armored vehicles, air targets and manpower. Also, the helicopter can perform the functions of a commanderʼs car and coordinate combat groups.