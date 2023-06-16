The government has allocated UAH 980 million for the reconstruction of housing affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP

The government has allocated 980 million hryvnias for the reconstruction of damaged and destroyed housing, which suffered from the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.
This is reported by the Ministry of Reconstruction.
The funds will be used to carry out a technical survey, develop design and estimate documentation, and provide financial assistance to those whose homes were damaged or destroyed.
- The Government of Ukraine will also provide one-time state assistance to flood victims in the amount of 5 000 hryvnias per person. In addition, by mutual agreement with partners, additional financial assistance from the UN International Organization for Migration will be paid to all victims. It will be 6 600 hryvnias per person.