The Defense Forces eliminated 590 invaders, 10 enemy tanks and 24 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day

The Defense Forces destroyed approximately 590 Russian invaders over the past day. In total, as of February 24, 2022, Russia lost 218 500 of its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops also lose equipment during the war:

tanks — 3 965 (+10 over the past day);

armored fighting vehicles — 7 683 (+16);

artillery systems — 3 812 (+19);

rocket launcher systems — 606 (+2);

anti-aircraft defense means — 364;

airplanes — 314;

helicopters — 301;

operational-tactical level drones — 3 357 (+24);

cruise missiles — 1 199;

ships and boats — 18;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 6 519 (+13);

special equipment — 519.

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.