Twitter is being evicted from its office for non-payment of rent

The Twitter company is being evicted from its Boulder, Colorado office by a court order due to debt owed to the landlord.

TechCrunch writes about it.

Twitter issued a letter of credit for $968 000 to the lessor in February 2020. However, this money ran out in March 2023, after which no rent payments were received from the company. The landlord sued in May, and a judge ordered Twitter to be evicted from the office by the end of July.