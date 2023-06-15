Ukraine agrees that the Netherlands will return the “Scythian gold” free of charge

Ukraine is negotiating with the Netherlands to get back the collection of "Scythian gold" free of charge.

This was reported by Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko during a telethon on June 15.

“Yes, there is a certain amount that we have to pay for keeping this collection in the Dutch museum. The Ministry of Justice is conducting negotiations so that we can return this collection back to Ukraine free of charge as soon as possible. We keep in touch with our colleagues," Oleksandr Tkachenko noted.