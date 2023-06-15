Denmark and Norway will deliver a new batch of artillery shells to Ukraine

Denmark, in cooperation with Norway, will transfer 9 000 artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Norway will hand over the projectiles, and Denmark will hand over their charges, fuses, detonators and fire-conducting tubes.

In addition, Norway is separately transferring 7 000 ammunition from its own stocks to Ukraine — they are already on their way to Ukraine.

"Ukraine still has an urgent need for ammunition. Denmark, together with other EU and NATO countries, is in the process of coordinating a number of different measures. Together with Norway, we can send more than 9 000 artillery shells in a complete set within a short period of time," the acting Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen noted.

According to Pentagon officials, Ukrainian troops use more than 90 000 155 mm shells per month. In mid-July of last year, during the active fighting, the British analytical center Royal United Services Institute calculated that on average the Russians fire 20 000 shells per day, Ukraine — only 6 000. And this is only about barrel artillery.