Russia has started the trial of the captured “Azov” fighters. They face up to 15 years in prison

In Russia, on June 14, the trial of 22 captured "Azov" fighters ("Azovians") who defended Mariupol and were captured in May 2022 began.

This is reported by AR.

If they are found guilty, the "Azovians" face punishment from 15 years to life imprisonment.

Of the 24 people charged, two were exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. Of the remaining 22 defendants who appeared before the court, eight were women who prepared food for the "Azov" battalion.