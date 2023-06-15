The Defense Forces destroyed 580 invaders, 12 enemy tanks and a helicopter over the past day

Since the beginning of the large-scale war with Ukraine, the Russian army has lost about 217 910 soldiers. The defenders have eliminated about 580 occupiers, 12 enemy tanks, a helicopter and many other military equipment over the past day.

This is reported by the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Total combat losses:

personnel — about 217 910 (+580 over the past day) persons were liquidated;

tanks — 3 955 (+12);

armored combat vehicles — 7 667 (+14);

artillery systems — 3 793 (+10);

MLRS — 604 (+1);

air defense means — 364;

aircraft — 314;

helicopters — 301;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 3 333 (+9);

cruise missiles — 1 199 (+3);

ships/boats — 18;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 6 506 (+24);

special equipment — 519 (+3).

The armed forces of Ukraine continue their offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region in the direction of Berdyansk. This was reported by the representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev.

According to him, in the Berdyansk direction, fighting continues in the area of Makarivka (Velikonovoselivskyi district), as well as near Novodanylivka and Novopokrovka (Polohivskyi district).