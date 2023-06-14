Ukrainian political prisoner Andrii Zachtei is on his way to Ukraine after several years of imprisonment in Crimea

Ukrainian political prisoner Andrii Zachtei, after serving his term of imprisonment in the Simferopol colony, spent several months under arrest in the Center for foreigners in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. Now he is heading to Ukraine.

Zachtei told Graty about this.

Andrii Zakhtei was released in early February 2023 and, by court order, was to be deported to the territory controlled by Ukraine. However, due to the full-scale war, they did not do this and sent him under arrest.

On the evening of June 13, employees of the Ukrainian embassy in Latvia met the man at the Ubylinka border crossing, after which he was sent to Ukraine.