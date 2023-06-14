A ship with migrants sank off the coast of Greece. It is known about 78 dead

A ship carrying a large number of migrants sank 47 miles from the Greek city of Pylos.

This was reported by the press service of the coast guard of Greece.

The fishing vessel was spotted at noon on June 13, the coast patrol offered help, but the migrants who were there refused and declared their desire to continue their journey to Italy.

This morning the ship capsized and sank in international waters.

The International Organization for Migration reported that 106 people were rescued, and rescuers found the bodies of 32 dead.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing and we fear that more people have died. According to initial data, up to 400 people were on board the vessel," the organization noted.

Later, the Greek Coast Guard reported that the death toll from the shipwreck had reached 78.

Two patrol boats and one rescue ship, a Navy frigate, seven sailboats and a Navy drone are involved in the rescue operation.