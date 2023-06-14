An associate of Kadyrov, who led the assault on “Azovstal”, was wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region

A member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, an associate of Ramzan Kadyrov, who led the "Kadyrovites" during the "Azovstal" storm, Adam Delimkhanov was wounded in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The information about his injuries was confirmed in the State Duma. Before that, Telegram channels wrote about the alleged death of Delimkhanov in occupied Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia region.

The leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov asked the Ukrainian intelligence to provide information about where the strike was aimed so that he could find Delimkhanov, because he himself could not reach him.