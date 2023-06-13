The “Slack” messenger abandons the Russian language

From the end of June, the American corporate messenger Slack will completely stop supporting the Russian language. The company warned its users about this in a message.

For some users, the Russian language has already disappeared from system messages, registration letters, interface, etc., and Slack will finally abandon it on June 28.

Slack currently supports 12 languages, including English, Chinese, German, Korean, and more. There is no Ukrainian in the messenger.

The company explained its decision to abandon the Russian language as follows: "To make space for new improvements and provide the best user interaction, Slack occasionally removes product features."