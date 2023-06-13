During the offensive operation near Velyka Novosilka, the Defense Forces eliminated the Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Major General Serhiy Horyachev.
He was hit by a missile, according to the Russian military, who write about the events at the front.
Propagandists complain that on June 12, "heavy fighting took place all day long almost along the entire line" in the east/south, especially on the Vremivka Salient at the junction of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
- Horyachev at various times headed the occupation contingent in Transnistria, commanded the 27th brigade, the 201st military base in Tajikistan and the training center in Khabarovsk. This military leader started an aggressive war against Ukraine on February 24, 2022 as the commander of the 5th tank brigade, later he received the rank of major general and was appointed to the headquarters of the 35th army of the Eastern Military District of the Ground Forces of the Russian Federation (military unit 62825).
- Propagandists call the liquidated man "one of the brightest and most effective military leaders of the highest professionalism."