During the offensive operation near Velyka Novosilka, the Defense Forces eliminated the Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Major General Serhiy Horyachev.

He was hit by a missile, according to the Russian military, who write about the events at the front.

Propagandists complain that on June 12, "heavy fighting took place all day long almost along the entire line" in the east/south, especially on the Vremivka Salient at the junction of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.