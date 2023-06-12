SAPO and NABU exposed frauds with the purchase of gas for “Ukrzaliznytsia” for more than 206 million hryvnias. Four people received suspicions

The National Anti-corruption Bureau has informed about the suspicion of four people who resorted to manipulations with gas purchases for "Ukrzaliznytsia".

This was reported in the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

The investigation established that from December 2016 to January 2020, officials of the "Production Support Center" branch of "Ukrzaliznytsia" in collusion with representatives of gas companies, organized fuel purchases bypassing tenders and also agreed on an additional markup for gas supply, which was from 200 to 1 UAH 000 per thousand cubic meters m. Officials of "Ukrzaliznytsia" hid more profitable offers from market participants and deliberately gave preference to only two predetermined companies.

Among the suspects are two managers of the "Production Support Center" branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" [the positions indicated at the time of the crime], the actual owner of the supplier company, as well as an intermediary. Their scheme caused "Ukrzaliznytsia" losses of more than 206 million hryvnias. The actions of the participants are qualified according to Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face from 7 to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years and with confiscation of property.

The owner of the supplier company was detained. He will be held in custody for 60 days with an alternative bail of 30 million hryvnias.