The Russians relocated the “Bal” anti-ship missile complex to the Bryansk region. It was modernized for firing at ground targets

According from the data from underground agents, the occupiers relocated a division of the Bal missile complex to the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the Center of National Resistance at the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Coastal missile complex "Bal".

This installation is part of the 11th separate coastal missile and artillery brigade of the coastal forces of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, the place of deployment is Utash, Krasnodar Territory. It is created to destroy ships. However, due to the lack of missiles, "Bal" was equaled in terms of range and the ability to fire at land targets with the coastal missile complex "Bastion", which fires supersonic missiles "Onyx" ["Oniks"].

Coastal missile complex "Bastion".

The complex is armed with X-35/35U missiles, which were modernized in 2021, increasing the range from 260 to 500 km.