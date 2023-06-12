Russian hackers attacked Swiss government websites

In Switzerland, Russian hackers launched DDoS attacks on several state websites, Reuters writes.

Switzerlandʼs National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) stated that due to the hacker attack, "various websites of the Federal Administration and enterprises related to the Confederation were unavailable." Hacker group "NoName" claimed responsibility for the incident.

"The NCSC is analyzing the attack together with the relevant administrative units and determining the necessary measures," the statement said.

The Swiss parliament is currently preparing for a video address by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which is scheduled for June 15. But the NCSC does not connect Zelenskyʼs upcoming appeal with the attack. It said the "NoName" group was also responsible for a separate attack on the website of the Swiss parliament last week.

In a post on Telegram, the hackers said that the attack on the website of the Swedish Parliament last week was designed to "thank the Swiss Russophobes" for the adoption of another package of EU sanctions against Moscow.

The hackers also promised to continue "protecting Russiaʼs interests on the information front" and said they had hacked the websites of the Swiss Ministry of Justice and the Swiss police.