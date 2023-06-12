Germany has no information about the destruction of Leopard tanks in Ukraine

The German side has no information of its own about the destruction of Leopard tanks during military operations in Ukraine.

A representative of the German Ministry of Defense Mitko Müller informed this at a briefing, "Ukrinform" reports.

"I donʼt have my own data. And I will not evaluate Russian statements," the officer emphasized. He also did not comment on the Russiansʼ claims about the alleged damage to the radar of the German IRIS-T air defense system.

Müller reminded that since the beginning of the war, Germany has provided a lot of support to Ukraine — with materials, military equipment, as well as training of soldiers of Ukrainian Armed Forces.