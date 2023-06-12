17 cars of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozakʼs relatives handed over for the needs of the army

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) handed over 17 cars to the needs of one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were seized from the relatives of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

The SBI reported this on June 12.

In particular, 12 trucks, a crane, a minibus, a van and two SUVs were handed over. The cost of the cars is $1.1 million.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

These cars belonged to the enterprise of relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak, involved in financing the war in Ukraine. They are also involved in the cases of illegal sand mining at two quarries in the Lviv region.

The cars were seized back in April 2022, now the SBI managed to transfer them to the needs of the army.