The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) handed over 17 cars to the needs of one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were seized from the relatives of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.
The SBI reported this on June 12.
In particular, 12 trucks, a crane, a minibus, a van and two SUVs were handed over. The cost of the cars is $1.1 million.
These cars belonged to the enterprise of relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak, involved in financing the war in Ukraine. They are also involved in the cases of illegal sand mining at two quarries in the Lviv region.
The cars were seized back in April 2022, now the SBI managed to transfer them to the needs of the army.
- Viktor Medvedchuk is a former MP, Putinʼs godfather. On September 22, 2022, Ukraine gave it to Russia during a large exchange, then it was possible to return the commanders from "Azovstal". Taras Kozak is an associate of Medvedchuk. Both of them are suspected of treason, looting of the subsoil, transfer of a Ukrainian company in the occupied Crimea to Russia, and transfer of secret data about Ukrainian troops. Where Kozak is now is unknown.