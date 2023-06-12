Two rescue cadets were killed by a shell explosion in Kharkiv. The head of the department received the suspicion

The head of one of the departments of the National University of Civil Defense received the suspicion due to the death of two rescue cadets.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office on June 12.

The head of the department is suspected under Article 119 of the Criminal Code — the murder of two people due to carelessness.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On May 31, two rescue cadets, aged 22 and 21, died in Kharkiv district. It happened in the premises of the dormitory, where the cadets live and study now. The death of the students occurred due to the explosion of a 152 mm artillery shell. Another 20-year-old cadet was injured.

The investigation established that the head of the department brought this projectile to the educational building and left it in one of the rooms where the cadets were. Then he instructed the students to dismantle this projectile by June 6.

The head of the police of the Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov noted that an artillery shell exploded against the Pion self-propelled gun.

"Suspilne.Kharkiv " cites its sources and writes that the explosion occurred when the cadets "tried to remove the explosive substance from the projectile in order to make a dummy".