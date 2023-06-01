In Kharkiv region, two cadets of the State Emergency Service were killed by an explosion. The police started an investigation

Four officials of the National University of Civil Defense were suspended pending an investigation into the death of two cadets and the wounding of another during Russian shelling.
This was reported to the State Emergency Service.
Those responsible for the educational process were removed.
A specialized commission headed by the deputy head of the State Emergency Service works at the scene of the incident.
- In the Kharkiv region, on May 31, two cadets of the National University of Civil Defense of Ukraine died as a result of the detonation of an explosive device. " Suspielne.Kharkiv " cites its sources and writes that the explosion occurred when the cadets "tried to remove the explosive substance from the projectile in order to make a dummy".