In Germany, the largest training in the history of NATO for the deployment of air forces in Europe began. Air Defender 23 will be held from June 12 to 23.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

25 countries, including Japan and Sweden, are participating in the exercises. About 250 aircraft and 10 000 people were involved. The exercises are aimed at "increasing the operational interoperability and readiness of aviation to protect against drones and cruise missiles in the event of an attack on cities, airports or seaports."

Such training was held for the first time in 2018. They are currently held at four facilities in Germany, as well as one each in the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, testing the Air Forceʼs ability to respond to a crisis in Europe. The exercises will mainly be conducted in three airspaces in the north, east and south of Germany.

The training areas will only be used for up to four hours a day at different times, so will be closed to civilian air traffic during that time. Commercial flights through German airspace will be rerouted, and minor delays are also possible.

"I would be very surprised if any world leader did not recognize that these teachings show the spirit of this union. In particular, Putin," the US Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann said at a press conference.