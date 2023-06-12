The Verkhovna Rada does not have time to change the tax policy from July 1, so the benefits will remain

First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak told "Babel" that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) does not have time to change the tax policy as of July 1, as requested by the IMF.

It is about:

abolition of the "single tax of 2%";

cancellation of tax relief for groups 1 and 2;

renewal of documentary checks;

return of fines for violation of the use of the registrar of settlement transactions (RST).

The relevant decision will be adopted, but the terms are not yet known, as more than 800 amendments have been made to the draft law. In addition, the parliament wants to adjust the draft law in favor of entrepreneurs, as the MP noted.