In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on the abolition of the 2% tax for FOP

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) supported the draft law on the abolition of the preferential 2% tax for individual entrepreneurs. This is one of the requirements of the International Monetary Fund.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak writes about this.

227 MPs voted for this decision. It is expected that the benefits will be abolished from July 1, 2023.

The document also proposes to cancel tax benefits for FOP (individual-entrepreneur) groups 1 and 2, restore documentary checks and return fines for non-use of the registrar of settlement operations.