In the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a prayer service for Hetman Ivan Mazepa was held for the first time. The Russian Church anathema him during his lifetime

In the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, for the first time, prayers were offered for the repose of Hetman Ivan Mazepa, who was anathema by the Russian Church in 1708 for his unwillingness to obey the empire and his participation in the war against the Russians on the side of Sweden.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the head of the department and Ukrinform.

The prayer service was held in the All Saints Church on the occasion of the 325th anniversary of its consecration. This temple was built at the expense of Ivan Mazepa. The prayer for Mazepa is a historic event for the Lavra. During the reign of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, there were no such services.

Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of a historical figure who did a lot not only for the Lavra, but also for St. Sophia Cathedral. "In my opinion, honoring the memory of a person who preserved Ukrainian heritage is surprisingly important," he said.