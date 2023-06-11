Air defense forces destroyed six Iranian attack drones over Ukraine

On the night of June 11, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and Sumy regions with Shahed-136/131 drones.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, air defense forces destroyed six Iranian attack drones.

Earlier, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, noted that on the night of June 11, air defense forces shot down three Russian Shahed drones that were heading to the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In Kharkiv region, three Shahed-136/131 drones hit an enterprise in Bohodukhiv district. A fire broke out. There was no information about the victims.

In Sumy region, Iranian drones damaged the administration building in Bilopyl, an educational institution building, and a production facility.