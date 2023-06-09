There is no threat of a cholera outbreak in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa region — experts are monitoring the situation

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, specialists take water samples from reservoirs and constantly monitor the situation. There is no threat of a cholera outbreak. In Odesa, rumors about the contamination of drinking water after the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russians were also denied.

The Odesa authorities claim that there is no reason to panic, and the information about the possibility of cholera contamination of the water is untrue.

"The source of the cityʼs water supply is not related either to seawater or to the Dnipro water basin, which excludes even the potential threat of contamination of tap water as a result of the terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HPP. "Infovodokanal" units are provided with the necessary supply of reagents and work in regular mode in compliance with all requirements," the message reads.

The Odesa authorities claim that the water purification technology used in the city allows to eliminate pathogens of any intestinal diseases.

At the same time, Dnipropetrovsk regional administration notes that the state of reservoirs is constantly monitored in the region.

"From June to September, we take water samples at designated points. If necessary, we increase the number of areas that need to be checked. All patients with intestinal infections are referred for additional examinations. Currently, there is no threat of a cholera outbreak in the region," commented Halyna Shamychkova, head of the department of the regional center for disease control and prevention.

Residents are advised to wash their hands often, boil water, thoroughly wash vegetables and fruits, heat food, follow storage rules, and use separate kitchen utensils for raw and ready-made foods.