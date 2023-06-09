Assets of a Russian deputy worth over 180 million hryvnias were seized in Ukraine

According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ukrainian assets of the deputy chairman of the Belgorod Regional Duma of Russia, the owner of the Agro-Biloghirya group of companies, Volodymyr Zotov, were arrested.

The press service of the SBU writes about this and emphasizes that Zolotov is involved in financing the Russian occupiers.

The court seized the assets of an agricultural holding owned by an official in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions. Among them are production and warehouse premises on an area of more than 13 thousand square meters, 16 cars and almost four million hryvnias in bank accounts.

The investigation claims that about a year before Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zolotov formally resigned from the co-founders of the Ukrainian agricultural holding and "transferred" the business to his relatives. In this way, the Russian deputy tried to avoid sanctions and criminal prosecution.

However, he retained full control over the enterprise, the profits from which went, in particular, to support the occupiers. Zotov shared on the network how he sends humanitarian aid to the Russian military at the front on behalf of his company.

During searches in the office of the Ukrainian agricultural holding controlled by Zotov, as well as in the residences and cars of the companyʼs director and accountant, investigators found evidence of criminal activity of the person involved.

Volodymyr Zotov was informed of the suspicion of financing the Russian army (Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code). He faces up to 10 years in prison.