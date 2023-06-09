Iceland suspends the work of the embassy in Moscow and demands that Russia reduce the diplomatic representation in Reykjavik

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iceland has suspended the work of the Icelandic embassy in Moscow since August 1. Reykjavik demands a similar step from Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iceland.

The countryʼs Foreign Ministry has already summoned the Russian ambassador to inform him of this decision.

Iceland also demands that Russia limit the activities of its embassy in Reykjavík in accordance with Article 11 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and reduce the level of diplomatic representation.

"This is not an easy decision, because Iceland has maintained relations with the people of Russia since we gained independence in 1944. However, the current situation simply does not allow the small diplomatic service of Iceland to have an embassy in Russia," the Minister of Foreign Affairs Tordis Gylfadottir noted.

The decision to close the Icelandic embassy in Moscow is not a break in diplomatic relations.