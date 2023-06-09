Zelensky fired the head of the Hostomel RMA. Journalists discovered a scheme to distribute money to fakes for the reconstruction of the city

The President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the head of the Hostomel Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borysyuk.

The corresponding decree appeared on June 8.

By another decree, Zelensky appointed a new head of the administration — Serhiy Smal.

On June 5, the Bihus.Info project published the investigation "Wild reconstruction", in which it was reported that money for the reconstruction of Hostomel is received by fake private enterprises and companies. So, for example, a pensioner from Mykolaiv, who denies her involvement, a fugitive priest from the Rivne region and a resident of temporarily occupied Donetsk are working on documents.

The Hostomel Regional Military Administration explained its actions with the consequences of a full-scale war and the need to conduct procurement quickly. They also stated that they are not obliged to check contractors.

The Bureau of Economic Security was also interested in the distribution of funds for the reconstruction of Hostomel — administration officials were able to appropriate 5 million hryvnias for public procurement of works on the reconstruction of the city.