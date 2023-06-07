Austria will allocate €1 million to support nuclear security in Ukraine

The Austrian government will provide the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with €1 million to support nuclear safety activities in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Shallenberg noted that "Russian roulette with the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants must finally end."

"The IAEAʼs independent and impartial work on the ground and its presence at nuclear power plants are both an early warning system and a safeguard for lives," the head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

According to him, the attack on the dam of the Kakhovska HPP and the possible impact on the supply of cooling water to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant convincingly demonstrate the importance of this mission.

The provided funds will be directed, in particular, to the deployment and work of the IAEA group, which is on a rotating basis at all Ukrainian nuclear facilities, including at the Zaporizhzhia NPP temporarily occupied by the Russians.