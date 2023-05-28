Neutral Austria decided to allocate €2 million to Ukraine for demining. This was preceded by a debate

Neutral Austria decided to allocate €2 million to Ukraine for demining. The decision was preceded by a debate.

As reported by Ö24, Chancellor of Austria, Karl Neghammer, announced that money for demining equipment will come from the Foreign Emergency Fund of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria. Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler said the country is doing its part to protect civilians.

The debate about this aid has been going on for a long time. Defense Minister Claudia Tanner spoke against it. She said that the stateʼs participation in demining Ukraine before the end of hostilities violates constitutional neutrality.

The far-right Austrian Freedom Party also opposed any participation of Austria in helping Ukraine with demining.