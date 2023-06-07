Ukraine attracted $10 million to restore the medical sector

The Ukrainian medical sector received a $10 million non-refundable grant, which was allocated within the framework of cooperation with the World Bank, the press service of the Ministry of Health reports.

Ukraine will allocate half of these grant funds to rehabilitation and services in the field of mental health, another $5 million will go to the restoration of medical services in health care facilities that have suffered from the war.

The new grant will also finance the restoration and modernization of hospital care in accordance with the reforms.

Material losses of the health care system amount to at least $1.4 billion — this is the estimate given by the government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group and the European Commission in cooperation with other partners.