The SBU declared the suspicion to seven collaborators from Crimea and Luhansk region. Among them is Aksyonovʼs henchman Nataliia Pisareva

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to collaborating officials who are hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. They face from 5 to 12 years behind bars.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

One of the suspects is the head of the "administration of the Black Sea region of Crimea" (created by the aggressor) Nataliia Pisareva. Her candidacy for this "position" was recently personally approved by the head of the occupation administration of the peninsula Serhiy Aksyonov.

Before that, Pisareva was the so-called first deputy minister of culture in the temporarily occupied Crimea. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, she coordinated the information campaign of the occupiers on the peninsula.

Pisareva publicly called on the Ukrainian military to surrender, and also campaigned for Crimeans to join the Russian army for the war against Ukraine. For this, the occupying "Military Commissariat of Crimea" awarded her with a diploma.

According to the investigation, before the seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula, Pisareva managed the regional project office of the Council of Ministers of Crimea. However, after the seizure of Crimea, she switched to the side of the Russians and later began working in the occupation administration.

Another collaborator who received suspicion is a former official of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine in the Luhansk region. After the capture of part of the region, she voluntarily agreed to the "offer" of the occupiers to head the so-called "treasury" of the "LPR".

She recruited five more former subordinates from Starobilsk, Novoaidar, Milovsk, Novopskov, and Markivka districts to work in this pseudo-institution. They became the heads of the respective district "departments of the treasury service" of the "LPR".

Investigators of the Security Service declared the suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity) to all those involved. In addition, six representatives of the "Treasury" of the "LPR" were additionally informed of the suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.