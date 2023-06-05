Five more Russian soldiers were suspected. They systematically raped a woman in the Kyiv region

The National Police of Ukraine declared the suspicion to five more Russian servicemen. During the temporary occupation of the Bucha community of Kyiv region, the occupiers raped a local woman for a long time, threatening to kill her mother and rape her young daughter.

The National Police of Ukraine reported this on June 5.

During the occupation of the region, the Russian military conducted raids, during which they robbed and threatened local residents with massacre. During one of these raids, they broke into the house of local residents and, at gunpoint, forced the woman into the garage, where they raped her one by one. The woman was systematically raped over a long period of time.

The rapists are soldiers of the 37th Separate Guards Motorized Rifles of the Don Budapest Red Banner of the Order of the Red Star Brigade.