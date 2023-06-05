Ombudsman Lubinets: Political prisoners from Crimea are being transferred to the secret pre-trial detention center in Chonhar

The Russians opened an unofficial detention center in the village of Chonhar, Henichesky district, Kherson region. According to the Crimean human rights group, some political prisoners from Crimea are transferred there.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

He notes that some of the political prisoners, who were held in pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Simferopol, have already been transferred there. People from the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions who were deprived of their liberty for political reasons are also held there.

In particular, in the new pre-trial detention center there are about ten detainees on suspicion of participating in the Crimean Tatar battalion named after Noman Chelebijikhan. Currently, 181 people are being illegally detained in Crimea and Russia because of this case.

"Such detention of persons is illegal! This is a violation of human rights and freedoms by the occupation administration. All illegally imprisoned people who are in prison due to falsified charges should be released," Lubinets emphasized.