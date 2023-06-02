A new state English-language media was launched in Ukraine

A new state media in English was launched in Ukraine. It will be called The Gaze.

This was reported by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.

According to him, the media will acquaint the Western audience with "the phenomenon of the countries of the new Europe and Ukraine as its component, with its people, history, nature, culture, politics, economy and influence on the global future."

There will be news, reports, entertainment content, analytical materials and streams.

"Now, when so much attention from the whole world is concentrated around Ukraine, the establishment of such projects has an important role, allowing us to tell about our culture and history as much as possible, so that we are recognized not only as a country at war with Russia, but as an integral and an interesting part of the European community," Tkachenko noted.

The media will be available at the link, and he also has his own YouTube channel.