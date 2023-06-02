The Swiss parliament did not approve an amendment that would allow the re-export of weapons to Ukraine

The Parliament of Switzerland did not support an amendment to the legislation that would allow the re-export of weapons to Ukraine. The country adheres to neutrality.

AFP writes about it.

98 members of parliament voted against these changes, while 75 were in favor.

The representative of the Swiss Peopleʼs Party Jean-Luc Addor stated that "the adoption of this initiative means commitment to one of the parties, which is also contained in its very name (Lex Ukraine)." So this means a violation of neutrality.

The vote in the parliament took place against the background of the meeting of the President Volodymyr Zelensky with the President of Switzerland Alain Berse on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community. They discussed frozen Russian assets, Switzerlandʼs involvement in demining and the countryʼs stance on re-exports.