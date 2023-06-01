For the first time, Canada introduced sanctions against pro-Russian politicians and oligarchs from Moldova.

This was reported by the Canadian government.

Restrictions were imposed against seven people and one organization. Ilan Shor and his party, politician Konstantin Botnari, deputy Marina Tauberi, ex-deputy Volodymyr Andronaki and former deputy head of the Main Police Inspectorate Gheorghe Kavcaliu were on the sanctions list. Also on the list are oligarchs Volodymyr Plahotniuk and Vʼyacheslav Platon.

“As Russia threatens to leverage its presence on Moldovan territory to draw the country into the war of aggression against Ukraine, these new sanctions will undermine Russia’s efforts to restrain Moldova’s national government from exercising full sovereignty over its territory. With these new sanctions, Canada reaffirms its commitment to support Ukraine’s efforts to take back their territory and put an end to the Kremlin’s war of choice," the Canadian government said.