The European Parliament approved the increase in the production of ammunition for Ukraine

The European Parliament supported the draft law on increasing the European production of ammunition and missiles.

This was reported by the press service of the parliament.

The Ammunition Support Act (ASAP) is supposed to accelerate the delivery of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine and help member states replenish their arsenals.

Head of the EP negotiating team, Christian Bushoi (EPP, Romania), said that "todayʼs decision marks a significant step forward for the security and defense of our Union, particularly in our unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression."

The law establishes mechanisms, principles, and temporary rules to ensure the timely and long-term availability of these defense products for their buyers in the European Union.

446 deputies voted in favor, 67 against, and 112 abstained.

MEPs will now start negotiations with the Eurocouncil to reach a political agreement, which MEPs will vote on in a plenary session in July.

In parallel, MEPs are working to strengthen the European defense industry through the Common Procurement Act (EDIRPA) to support cooperation between Member States at the defense procurement stage to fill the most urgent and critical gaps.