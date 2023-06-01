Ministry of Finance: The state promises not to tax the goods of volunteers, which are intended for the Armed Forces

There is no need to pay any taxes on goods that official volunteers hand over to the needs of the Armed Forces. The government will also consider the issue of including drones in the list of charity goods.

This was announced by Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko.

"I want to assure you that you do not need to pay any taxes on those goods that are transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is the current norm of the Tax Code. There can be no other interpretations. I emphasize those volunteers who officially conduct their activities to help the army do not pay any taxes," the minister said in a statement.

The minister also promises that the government will appoint an authorized representative who will ensure both constant communication and resolution of problematic issues that constantly arise in the volunteer environment.