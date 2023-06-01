Ministry of Finance: The state promises not to tax the goods of volunteers, which are intended for the Armed Forces

There is no need to pay any taxes on goods that official volunteers hand over to the needs of the Armed Forces. The government will also consider the issue of including drones in the list of charity goods.
This was announced by Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko.
"I want to assure you that you do not need to pay any taxes on those goods that are transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is the current norm of the Tax Code. There can be no other interpretations. I emphasize those volunteers who officially conduct their activities to help the army do not pay any taxes," the minister said in a statement.
The minister also promises that the government will appoint an authorized representative who will ensure both constant communication and resolution of problematic issues that constantly arise in the volunteer environment.
- Volunteers claim that the State Tax Service has begun to demand the payment of taxes on funds collected for the purchase of drones. According to Lyuba Shipovych, the founder of the Dignitas charity foundation, volunteers who have requests and acts from the military are required to pay taxes on volunteer fees if they purchased goods with these funds that are not specified in the 2016 government decree. At that time, the state defined a list of goods and services, the cost of which is not included in the taxable income of individuals paying tax on income of individuals, but drones have not yet been included in this list.
- In addition, the Censor.Net publication recently published an article about the fact that the Ministry of Finance allegedly requires volunteers to pay 19.5% of taxes from the amount of their fees to help the military.