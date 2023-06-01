Zelensky came to Moldova for the summit of the European Political Community. He will ask for the creation of a “Patriot coalition”

The President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Moldova for the summit of the European Political Community. There he will propose to create a "Patriot coalition" for Ukraine.

Zelensky wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"Today we are working in Moldova. Participation in the summit of the European political community. Many bilateral meetings. We are developing a coalition of fighters and offer a coalition of "Patriots". EU, NATO, peace formula. All to protect our future," he noted.

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, has already published a video of the meeting with Zelenskyi and noted that Moldova is a reliable partner of Ukraine that you can rely on.