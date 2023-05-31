Ukraine received a $1.25 billion grant from the US. The money will be used for social benefits and salaries for educators and doctors

The state budget of Ukraine received $1.25 billion in grant funds from the United States.
The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine informed about this on May 31.
The money will be used to pay state social benefits to families with children, pay workers in the education sector and doctors, and more.
In 2023, Ukraine has already received $6 billion in direct budget support from the United States. This money came within the framework of the project "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine" (PEACE in Ukraine). The purpose of the project is partial compensation of state budget expenditures, in particular, social and humanitarian expenditures that are not related to the sphere of security and defense.
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has updated its forecast for the development of Ukraineʼs economy for the period from 2023 to 2027. The IMF says that despite the war, the Ukrainian authorities managed to maintain overall macroeconomic and financial stability thanks to rational policies and significant external support. In 2022, the GDP of Ukraine decreased by 30.3%, and for 2023, the forecasts are different — from a drop of 3% to an increase of 1%.