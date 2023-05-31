In Kyiv, the American University Kyiv was opened in the building of the River Station

In the premises of the capitalʼs river station on Poshtova Square, the American University Kyiv was officially opened and the new president of the university Dan Rice was inaugurated.

More than 2 000 students will be able to study at the AUK campus. The project was created in partnership with the state University of Arizona (ASU), which is one of the best universities in the United States.

Congratulating the opening of the university, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi,= noted that it is a very brave act to invest in a country at war.

"I am convinced that it is education that will lead us to the final victory. This is a great symbol of the worldʼs faith in Ukraine," the minister noted.

Already this year, AUK will double the number of students who will start their studies in September, and will increase the number of study programs from 5 to 9 in various areas: from classic Global Management and Software Engineering to the newest Global Technology & Development and Technological Leadership & Artificial Intelligence programs.