WSJ: Ukraine and its allies are preparing a peace summit. Russia will not be invited there

Ukraine, together with its Western allies, is preparing to hold a peace summit. Russia will not be invited there.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes about it.

The idea of holding a summit is supported by some European leaders. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron is lobbying for the presence at the summit of those countries that sided with Russia in the war against Ukraine or remain neutral.

The summit can be held before the NATO summit in Vilnius.

European officials clarified that they are working on a "peace formula" together with Ukraine to make it more acceptable to other countries of the world. We are talking about India, Brazil, China and Saudi Arabia.

Also, this summit will try to return Ukraine and its allies to the center of international diplomacy. European officials strive to ensure that Kyivʼs plan is accepted as a diplomatic point of reference in future negotiations.