General Staff: In the Kharkiv region, the Russian reconnaissance group tried to cross the border. The attempt failed

A sabotage and reconnaissance group of Russians tried to penetrate across the border in the area of Zelene village of Kharkiv region. Their attempt was unsuccessful.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully advanced west of Masyutivka in the Kharkiv region and in the direction of Novoselivskyi in the Luhansk region.

The enemy does not stop trying to occupy the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Last day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 22 attacks by the occupiers. On May 30, there were no offensives in the direction of Bakhmut.

In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks in the area of the city of Maryinka, as well as in the direction of Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

In the temporarily occupied Yalta in Crimea, the Russian authorities are illegally seizing real estate from Ukrainian citizens who have not accepted Russian citizenship. The military of the Russian Federation is settled there. And in Stanytsia Luhansk, employees of one of the budget institutions were warned that in June only those who have re-registered at a Russian bank will be able to receive their salary.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 11 strikes on the accumulations of Russians and their equipment, and also hit the anti-aircraft missile complex. Ukrainian military destroyed 32 Shahed drones.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit three control points, four artillery units in a firing position, an anti-aircraft missile complex, three fuel depots and a radio-electronic warfare station.

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 470 soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, 15 artillery systems and an air defense vehicle. In total, 207 910 Russians have already died in Ukraine.