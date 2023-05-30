NABU conducts searches in “Ukrzaliznytsia” — checking procurement abuses

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducts searches at "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ), which are related to purchases for the needs of the industry. The law enforcement officers also gained access to the home and work premises of the employees.

This is reported on the UZ website with reference to the statement of the chairman of the board of PJSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Yevhen Lyashchenko.

Searches are related to purchases for the needs of the industry. "Ukrzaliznytsia" noted that they gave law enforcement officers access to the home and work premises of the companyʼs employees.

"I emphasize once again that among my primary tasks as the head of the UZ is to overcome corruption schemes. Today, I personally provided all clarifications to NABU regarding possible procurement abuses. Although procurement audits are carried out for a period when they were not part of my area of responsibility. We are open to any inspections, ready to facilitate investigative actions and support a transparent and impartial investigation of all possible abuses in the company," Lyashchenko noted.