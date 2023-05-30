The Cabinet of Ministers approved the candidacy of the new head of Odesa Regional Military Administration — it is Kyiv prosecutor Oleh Kiper

The Cabinet of Ukraine approved the candidacy of the new head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration. He will be the prosecutor of Kyiv Oleh Kiper.

The representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk writes about this.

Now President Volodymyr Zelensky must appoint Kiper to the position by his decree.

Kiper started working in the prosecutorʼs office in 2001. He was an investigator of the Kotov inter-district prosecutorʼs office of Odesa region, a prosecutor of the department of the prosecutorʼs office of Odesa region, a prosecutor of the department of the General Prosecutorʼs Office of Ukraine. Kiper was also the chief of the prosecutorʼs office of Ivano-Frankivsk region, the deputy prosecutor of Ivano-Frankivsk region and deputy head of the department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

In October 2014, Kiper came under the influence of the law on lustration, because he worked in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office during the time of Yanukovych. But in 2019, the District Administrative Court reinstated him in his position and recognized the lustration as illegal. In the summer of 2020, Kiper first became a deputy prosecutor of Kyiv, and later headed the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.