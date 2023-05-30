The largest aviation exercises in the history of NATO will be held in Germany

Large-scale exercises of the air forces of NATO member countries are planned to be held in Germany. They will become the largest in the history of the Alliance.

Spiegel writes about it.

The exercise will be called Air Defender 2023. It will last from June 12 to 23. Almost all maneuvers will be conducted in the sky over Germany, some over the coastal areas of the North and Baltic seas.

In total, about 250 planes and helicopters will be involved in the exercises, of which about a hundred are American.

The inspector of the German Air Force Ingo Gerharz noted that the exercises should demonstrate the alliesʼ readiness to react quickly if necessary. According to him, "only isolated maneuvers" are planned near Russian airspace and only defensive scenarios will be practiced.